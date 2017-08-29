Royalty on the river

The American Duchess rested dockside on the Alton riverfront on Monday, Aug. 28, as its passengers enjoyed views and experiences all along the waters from its departure point in Red Bank, Minn., to its final destination in New Orleans.

Travelers boarded and disembarked at points along the cruise, including Alton. Tour buses pulled up to the ship throughout the day to take visitors to points of interest throughout the Riverbend, such as the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford.

American Steamboat bought and rebuilt an existing casino vessel, the Isle of Capri, to create the American Duchess. Conversion of the former casino cruiser included the addition of a third deck to the vessel as well as a working paddle wheel. The 166-passenger ship will sail on the Mississippi between Red Bank, Minn., and New Orleans. It also will cruise on the Ohio, Tennessee and Illinois rivers. Billed as an all-suite vessel, other features aboard the ship include large accommodations, high ceilings on its first two floors and large public gathering areas.