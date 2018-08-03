Running for love

× Expand Melissa Meske Morgan Stradal, a 2011 Alton High graduate who played both soccer and tennis while a student, came home for a visit recently before beginning her “real” training on Monday, July 30 for the 2018 New York City Marathon.

Morgan Stradal will soon be running a greater distance than she’s ever run before.

She’ll be running for her life, as well as for so many others, as she takes part in the New York City Marathon on Nov. 4. But for Morgan, she’s also doing it for one particular lifelong love.

“I cannot wait to run and honor my mom for each of those 26.2 miles,” said Stradal.

Her mom, Cindy (Tiemann) Stradal, had battled breast cancer for 10 years before she passed away in 2011 at just 48 years old.

Also in 2011, Stradal graduated from Alton High School, where she had played soccer for all four years of soccer, along with two years of tennis. After high school, she attended Lincoln College for for years before going on to Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Somewhere along the way, she developed a passion for running. A serious one. She first started training for, and participating in, a half-marathon. She has now completed three half-marathons.

“I decided it was time to go big, so I thought I might as well go for the biggest runner’s challenge out there. And the New York City Marathon and Boston Marathon are the biggest,” said Stradal.

As of Friday, July 27, Stradal had completed 100 days of preliminary training.

“Monday (July 30) is when the ‘real’ training begins,” she said.

Her official training will take place over the next 16 to 18 weeks before the marathon day itself.

She is participating in the 2018 NYC Marathon as a runner for charity. The charity team she has chosen to join in with is Think Pink Rocks. Team Think Pink Rocks is raising money to fund cutting edge breast cancer research with its participation in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.

All proceeds raised will benefit the dedicated breast cancer research funds that Think Pink Rocks has established at each of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and the Breast Oncology Center at the University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center.

As a marathon participant designated as running for a charitable cause, Stradal has to raise at least $3,000 by Oct. 8. She has set her own goal at $3,500 and is halfway there now. She is hoping her hometown community will help her reach her goal. The best way to donate is by visiting her fundraising page via CrowdRise.

Morgan’s dad, Steve Stradal, still resides in Alton and is a commercial real estate agent in St. Louis. Morgan talked with the AdVantage after being encouraged by her grandmother, or “Oma” as she calls her, Bonnie Tiemann, who also still resides in the community and took a moment during the discussion to proudly note just how much her granddaughter reminded her of her daughter “every day.”

According to the Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation’s website, BRCA1 and BRCA2 (BReast CAncer genes 1 and 2) are the best-known genes linked to breast cancer risk. Everyone has these genes, but some people have an inherited mutation in one or both that increases the risk of breast cancer.

BRCA1/2 mutations can be passed to you from either parent and can affect the risk of cancers in both women and men, the site further notes. A person who has a BRCA1/2 mutation is sometimes called a BRCA1/2 carrier. Like other gene mutations, BRCA1/2 mutations are rare in the general population. In the U.S., about 1 in 400 people have a BRCA1/2 mutation.

Stradal has since been tested and does carry the gene for breast cancer.

“Knowledge is power. And knowing gives me options,” she said. “I am informed, and can make better decisions about what to do in the future because of it. I’ve already changed my own personal health habits.”

