RunRaiser boosts playground fundraising campaign

× Expand photo submitted by Mark Lull Maryville Elementary School’s second RunRaiser at Wilson Park in Granite City will help purchase adaptive playground equipment of Maryville’s life skill students.

Maryville Elementary School in Granite City held its second RunRaiser on Oct. 27 at Wilson Park.

Sponsored by Maryville’s Parent Teacher Association, proceeds help purchase adaptive playground equipment for Maryville’s life skill students.

“This is a fun event which involves not only our students and their families, but the community as well,” Principal Mark Lull said.

According to Lull, the first RunRaiser two years ago was a tremendous success. This year, Maryville PTA President Laura Cell had the idea to bring it back.

“This summer while working out with one of my personal training clients, Maryville life skills teacher Jodi Blomme, we were discussing what the PTA could do for our school this year,” Cell said. “She mentioned it would be amazing if we could purchase some sensory items or equipment for the playground. This struck a chord with me, and that is when I decided to have a Fun Run again this year and donate 100 percent of the profits to the Adaptive Playground Equipment fund.

“Maryville School is near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I was a student at Maryville, all three of my sons have attended Maryville, I have served on the PTA for 10 years, and I am a staff member as well. To be able to see this equipment go in would be amazing not only for our school but for our district.”

Although Maryville normally does not use fundraisers for a specific purchase, the PTA recognized the importance of raising funds to purchase adaptive playground equipment.

“The staff and parents at Maryville understand the importance of providing playground equipment that welcomes children of all abilities to enjoy the fun.”

This year, more than 125 individuals and family members participated in the run. Each participant received a t-shirt and medal. Lull would eventually like to see the RunRaiser become a biannual event.

The PTA set a goal of raising $10,000. Thus far, $4,000 has been raised and the amount continues to climb as donations are being delivered to the school.

“I am so proud of our PTA’s commitment to the students and families at Maryville,” Lull said. “Laura is amazing. She continually goes above and beyond for Maryville School.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter