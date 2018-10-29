Safe driving campaign continues through Thursday

IDOT logo

The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local police departments are reminding motorists that Halloween is frightening enough without impaired drivers to worry about. To make the roads safer this Halloween, IDOT and law enforcement are working together to get motorists to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket.”

Additional patrols aimed at reducing impaired drivers and unbuckled motorists run through the early morning hours of Thursday. The increased patrols will place added emphasis on other traffic laws as well, such as speeding and distracted driving.

“If there’s even a slim chance that your Halloween celebrations will leave you impaired, please make arrangements in advance to get home safely,” said Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety, Programs and Engineering. “Also, always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense in a crash.”

Other important tips:

• If you are impaired, call a cab, use a ridesharing service, mass transit or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

• Use your community’s designated driver program, if available.

• If you see impaired drivers on the roads, pull over and dial 911 immediately.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears their seat belt and children are safely secured in an appropriate car or booster seat.

“Halloween is one of the most celebrated times of the year for families,” Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz said. “We are urging motorists to be watchful for trick-or-treaters and especially small children crossing the roadways in residential areas. Designate a driver before going out.”

