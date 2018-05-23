Safe driving milestones

× Expand (From left) ACT Executive Director Jerry Kane, ACT Trustee Sally Ferguson, ACT drivers Calvin Payne, Efrain Franco, Marilyn Elick, Reatha Duff, Monte O’Bannon, and Zereeta Kinney-Lee; and ACT Trustee Dan Corbett.

GRANITE CITY | The Agency for Community Transit recognized six fixed-route drivers today for consecutive years of perfect safety while driving a public transportation vehicle. ACT operates fixed-route bus service for the Madison County Transit District.

Three drivers, Reatha Duff, Calvin Payne, and Efrain Franco, were recognized for 10 years of perfect safety, and three others, Marilyn Elick, Zereeta Kinney-Lee, and Monte O’Bannon, were recognized for 20 years of perfect safety. This is the first time in ACT history a driver has reached the 20-year perfect safety milestone.

As defined by the National Safety Council, to retain the perfect safety designation, drivers must, in all situations, make every effort possible to avoid an accident. Over the course of the last 10 years, these drivers have each logged more than 20,000 hours behind the wheel of a transit vehicle without a preventable accident. The drivers with 20 years have logged more than 40,000 hours behind the wheel.

“With such high standards, it’s rare for a driver to reach even 10 years of perfect safety,” ACT Executive Director Jerry Kane said. “It’s quite a milestone for ACT to have three drivers at the 10-year mark as well as three at 20 years. We are proud of these drivers and grateful for their diligence.”

