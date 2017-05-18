Safely vested with peace of mind

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske

ALTON — Thanks to the generosity of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, Alton Police Department detectives have up-to-date protection with the purchase of eight new body armor vests.

Detectives premiered the vests May 15, with Corey Bazzell and Danielle McCahill of Fast Eddie’s Bon Air on hand to share in the occasion.

At a cost of approximately $7,600, Lt. Jarrett Ford said the vests were desperately needed — the old ones were outdated and no longer safe.

Most of the cost was covered through the business’ donation, Ford said.

“This couldn’t have happened without the generosity of Fast Eddie’s,” he said.

He said the vests’ main feature, beyond being modern and safe, is the functionality, with all an officer’s gear directly on board rather than contained on a separate duty belt. Another detective said the vests will provide the squad with greater peace of mind.

Ford said he wants to acquire vests for the department’s new school resource officers in the near future.

McCahill said Fast Eddie’s Bon Air made the donation “because we appreciate everything they do for us and the community.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter