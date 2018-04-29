Safer paths to travel

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Residents review storyboards outlining Alton’s proposed 20-year Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan and provide feedback to consultants from HeartLands Conservancy at an open house April 17 at Alton City Hall.

ALTON | Residents made a path to City Hall on April 17 to speak their minds as part of a public-driven planning path that put its first wheels into motion last fall.

Alton officials hosted an open house in partnership with HeartLands Conservancy, giving anyone interested the chance to see the project’s plan, proposals and suggested trail maps, and provide input as the plan moves forward.

For the past year, Alton has been working with residents and HeartLands Conservancy consultants to develop the Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan. HeartLands Conservancy has completed or assisted in the completion of more than 21bicycle and pedestrian facility plans in Missouri and Illinois. Locally, they have worked with Edwardsville and Godfrey.

The proposed 20-year plan includes recommendations for bike lanes, multi-use trails and sidewalks. It also includes educational and enforcement elements, and ideas for funding sources. Open house participants were asked to provide feedback about the recommendations and to help prioritize projects.

More than 690 people completed a previous online survey, and an open house in September also garnered input.

“The proposed bike routes would all be useful in their own way to residents of Alton, as well as those in the surrounding areas,” Alton Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Haynes said. “Each has a purpose of connecting existing trails with area attractions including parks, schools, hospitals, high-profile shopping areas and transportation centers.

“On the park and recreation side, it would make visits to some of our parks, like Gordon Moore, Rock Springs, and Piasa Park with its River Road bike trail access, far less daunting to do on foot or by bicycle.

“This plan is all about connectivity, amongst ourselves and with our neighbors,” Haynes added.

The proposed paths and trails for Alton would connect with those being discussed and developed in Godfrey and Bethalto.

With these and other recent actions, there is an even greater interest, and need, for improved pedestrian and bicycle trails.

At the March 14 City Council meeting, aldermen approved an agreement with LimeBike, a bike-sharing rental business. LimeBike employs global positioning system, 3G and self-locking operating technologies, which also are accessed by riders to locate, rent and lock up bikes at the end of their ride and by the company for keeping track of the bicycles.

Riders will locate and pick up a bike using a smartphone app. To pay, renters enter card information into the app. When they’re done, riders simply lock the bike’s back wheel, parking it between the sidewalk and the curb or at a city-provided bike rack. The bike does not have to be parked at the same spot of pickup.

“The introduction of LimeBike to our community would increase the need for a better trail system,” Haynes said. “More access to bikes means a greater need for somewhere safe to ride them.”

“A major role of this plan is to tie into all the other nearby plans and paths,” HeartLands Conservancy Project Manager Sarah Vogt said. “There are also educational and enforcement elements in the plan, as well as encouraging people to ride. Bike-sharing programs such as LimeBike can help address this component.”

For more information, contact Haynes at (618) 463-3580 or mhaynes@cityofaltonil.com.

