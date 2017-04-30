Safety on track with new high-speed rail

× Expand Photos by Melissa Meske The $25 million Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center, now under construction off Homer Adams Parkway at the former Robert P. Wadlow Municipal Golf Course, is scheduled to be completed by June 30 and open in early July.

ALTON — When construction is complete on the St. Louis-to-Chicago high-speed rail project, faster passenger trains will shave as much as an hour from the current 5 1/2-hour journey.

Six new sets of trains, capable of operating at 110 mph, will be purchased for use on the corridor. A shorter commute time will be the most obvious benefit, but getting there safely is just as important. That was the message at an April 12 public meeting hosted by the Illinois Department of Transportation at the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center.

Scott Speegle, IDOT’s passenger rail communications manager, said the project includes safety improvements along the corridor between Joliet and Granite City.

“Improvements include the installation of four-quad gates at most crossings, pedestrian gates at crossings where appropriate, fencing in urban areas as well as select rural areas, and installation of positive train control,” Speegle said.

IDOT officials say the biggest changes most people will notice include improvements in the crossings and fencing along the train routes. Speegle pointed out there are 21 crossings from Shipman to Granite City, and that four-quad gates will be installed at crossings, with separate crossing gates. Fencing will discourage pedestrians from walking around the gates.

Major infrastructure improvements will be completed this year to allow passenger trains to travel at higher speeds, Speegle said. New or renovated stations also will open this year in Alton, Carlinville, Pontiac and Lincoln. While an exact implementation schedule is still being developed, IDOT plans to have trains running at higher speeds by year’s end.

When asked how delays en route would be handled, such as those from passing freight trains and power losses, Speegle said new or lengthened sidings and portions of second track have been, or will be, constructed to reduce delays.

Speegle also talked about slow approach speeds as travelers enter Chicago’s Union Station.

“The HSR project is making improvements along the current Chicago-to-St. Louis corridor between Joliet and Granite City,” he said. “Improvements north of Joliet into Union Station in Chicago and south of Granite City into St. Louis are not included in the scope of this project.”

Locally, much of the focus is on transitioning from the old Amtrak station at 3400 College Ave. to the Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center at the former Robert P. Wadlow Municipal Golf Course off Homer Adams Parkway near the Kohl’s department store.

History buffs from all over the world with a connection to rail travel, many who have never been to the College Avenue station, are trying to save the station from demolition, but efforts have not yet been fruitful.

The $25 million multi-modal center, now under construction, is scheduled to be completed by June 30 and open in early July.

If efforts to save the College Avenue building fail, the 89-year-old Amtrak station will be demolished. Perhaps the biggest hurdle to saving the structure is the costly undertaking of moving the building. A viable option has yet to come forward for a new site. Officials cite safety concerns as the reason for moving the old station.

