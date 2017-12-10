Said the lion cub to its pride

Photo provided by Alton School District Photo provided by Alton School District

More often, when the community is asked to volunteer its time to furthering the literacy skills of its youngest students, it is expected that those who sign up will be reading to the children. In the Alton School District’s ROAR program, however, it’s done a bit differently.

Instead, at elementary schools throughout the district, it’s the 4,200-plus first- and second-graders who read to Reach Out And Read volunteers each morning.

The district has seen such an increase in the number of students participating this year that it’s appealing to residents to give time from their weekday mornings to help children strengthen their educational foundation.

“With additional practice and the support of an encouraging adult, children make greater gains in reading,” Alton School District Curriculum Coordinator Elaine Kane said.

She likens the program’s underlying modus operandi to basketball.

“You can’t improve your game by going out and watching the Alton Redbirds play,” she said. “You have to get out on the court.”

ROAR student participation continues to grow each year, Kane said. At the end of the first quarter during the last academic year, 3,290 students were reading. This year at the first quarter’s end, 4,268 students were participating at the district’s six elementary schools.

First- and second-grade students participate, reading books at their grade level or ideally one level higher.

“What we’re working toward is kids who can read on their own at their own grade level,” Kane said.

Designed to be flexible and easy to work within a volunteer’s lifestyle and schedule, the program meets before school each morning, Tuesday through Friday, from early September through early May. Volunteers are encouraged to pick the day of the week that is most convenient in their weekly schedule.

“Volunteers pick a morning that works for their schedule — once a week, once a month, until they snowbird for the winter, whatever they can do,” Kane said. “We never run out of kids to read to them — there’s always a line waiting to read.”

The volunteers spend 30 minutes in the morning with the students reading to them. Times are either from 7:30 to 8 a.m. or from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m., depending on the chosen elementary school.

“There are no preparations for the volunteer before they come in,” Kane said. “You just come in, sit down and the students come to you and read. There is a district staff member on site to coordinate the activity.

“The benefits from the ROAR program are there for the students, the volunteers, the educators and the community,” she added. “There is a much deeper community connection. People who get involved in the program demonstrate what we believe is the true spirit of being a part of the Alton community. Within seconds, the volunteer and the student are engaging, interacting and enjoying the book together.

“Students are developing interpersonal and social skills, learning to interact with people they might not otherwise. With the additional practice, more students are reading independently at their grade level, but also above it. Program participation, the volunteers coming in — it also shows the students that reading is important because the community is coming in and helping them grow their own literacy skills.”

Kane also shared other, perhaps less obvious outcomes of the program.

For example, male volunteers help balance out the learned interpersonal communication skills in students who typically encounter a higher number of female teachers throughout their earlier education years.

ROAR students also are exposed to the volunteers’ careers and introduced to ideas and actions they may never know about otherwise.

“Teachers are also being inspired from seeing this level of support and from witnessing the interactions within this program,” Kane said. “Those teachers are the ones that now jump right in and help with the program every day in whatever way is needed.

“And for the volunteers, there is the added understanding of what’s expected to be learned by these kids at that age,” she said. “The community members who volunteer are also interacting with kids with different demographic backgrounds that they may not otherwise engage with.”

What does it look like to come in as a volunteer?

“Each building has staff members who facilitate the routine every morning,” Kane said. “Volunteers sign in and out of the school visitor’s binder and wear a ROAR lanyard when in the school. Volunteers read with one student at a time.

“Each student will spend approximately five minutes with the volunteer. Timing depends on the number of volunteers and the number of students waiting to read. After reading, each student will return to their class line in time for the school’s morning meeting.

“Volunteers have flexible schedules,” she added. “There is no need to call the school if their schedule changes. Simply come on a different morning or the next week.”

ROAR volunteers engage in simple strategies to help young readers. These include providing individual attention and encouragement and help with difficult words. Volunteers talk to students about the story, then sign the student’s reading log so the reading is counted toward the student’s goals.

You have the option to choose a school that is close to your home or close to your heart. All of the district’s elementary schools participate: West, North, Lovejoy, Gilson Brown, Lewis & Clark and Eunice Smith.

“Businesses from throughout the region continue to support the program as well,” Kane said. “Most recently, we had eight volunteers come in from Ardent Mills. Volunteers come in on their way to work, dressed for the job, and they sit and listen to the students read. Then they go on their way.

“All of the area banks, many local organizations, long-term care facilities, nursing homes, assisted living, the RiverBend Growth Association — the list is almost endless of those who support the Reach Out And Read program. They provide volunteers as well as financial support.

“In fact, in the last week we received two very generous cash donations, from Carrollton Bank and The Bank of Edwardsville, so that we can add to the book selections in each school,” Kane said. “The financial support is just as welcome and vital to the program’s continued success.”

If you would like to learn more about how you can get involved and support the ROAR program, contact Kane at (618) 433-7825 or email ekane@altonschools.org.

