Sale of tax-delinquent properties set for Feb. 21

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to hold its annual tax sale next month.

Treasurer Chris Slusser said certified letters for unpaid taxes were mailed, which serves as final notice prior to the annual sale of delinquent property taxes. The annual sale will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

“We send certified letters as a reminder to people for their unpaid taxes,” Slusser said. “This gives people time to pay before their names are published in a newspaper or before the taxes go to the tax sale.”

Property owners have until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17 to pay any delinquent taxes. Taxes that are not paid in full will be sold.

As required by state law, names of delinquent property owners are published in local newspapers.

“Taxpayers who do not want their names to appear in the newspaper must pay their delinquent amount by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25,)” Slusser said.

The last day to pay at collector banks is Jan. 31. The last day to make a payment online is Feb. 6.

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing for collecting and distributing more than $385 million from property owners to more than 200 taxing districts. The collection process concludes with the annual tax sale.

For more information about the tax sale, visit the treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org or contact the office at (618) 692-6260.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter