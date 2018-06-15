Salmonella cases linked to breakfast cereal

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting one case of salmonella that matches a multi-state outbreak strain.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 73 cases of salmonella Mbandaka from 31 states. The CDC investigation indicates Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal is the likely source of this multi-state outbreak.

“The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to check their cupboards for Kellogg’s Honey Smacks and to throw them out if they find them, even if they have already eaten some and have not become sick,” IDPH Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah said. “If you have recently eaten the cereal and experience diarrhea, fever, and cramps, contact your health care provider.”

Kellogg Co. is voluntarily recalling 15.3- and 23-ounce packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, continue to investigate this outbreak.

Most people affected by salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated by the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. However, diarrhea for some people may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized. Senior citizens, infants, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

