Salvation Army makes final appeal for kettle campaign

With three days to go in the 2017 Red Kettle Campaign and about $27,000 needed to allow the Alton Salvation Army Corps to light the star atop its Tree of Lights, the corps is making a final appeal to residents’ generosity.

Corps officers Lt. Stephen and Lily Reinier said there has been an outpouring of support for the corps and its work, and they are hoping for one or two larger donors to ensure this year’s campaign has a star-lighting finale.

“Two gold coins being found in our first year is quite remarkable, but I know that it is really important to Greg (Alton Corps Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis) that we are able to light our star,” Stephen said.

Tree of Lights Chairs Mark and Mary Cousley have been impressed by the volunteers’ work. Unlike other communities, the Alton Corps Team is all-volunteer.

“Mark and I just can’t thank each of them enough,” Mary said.

Mark shared her sentiment, adding, “These last three days (until 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23) we need everyone to just do a little bit more to ensure that all of the time slots are filled and we are giving everyone in the Riverbend a chance to play a role in lighting our star.”

Gelzinnis has been down this road before, now leading his third campaign.

“I serve a great big God who I have personally seen do God-sized miracles again and again … lighting our star is absolutely possible,” Gelzinnis said. “Every day as I walk through our building and see the faces of our clients in search of hope, as I see the presents being provided and packaged with love by donors, staff and volunteers ensuring Christmas is a little merrier because of a generous community who believes in our work, as I share words of gratitude with high school students who have manned over 125 bell-ringing shifts, and express humble appreciation to Dane Rockafellow, a friend of 25 years, who himself will ring over 35 shifts … lighting our star is a tribute to them.”

The red kettle has been used for holiday donations since December 1891, when Capt. Joseph McFee of the Salvation Army in San Francisco placed a brass urn on the Oakland ferry landing to raise money to pay for a Christmas dinner for 1,000 poor people, according to the organization’s website (http://salvationarmynorth.org/2014/12/history-of-salvation-army-red-kettle/). McFee raised enough to pay for the dinner and a tradition was born. The Alton Corps has been serving the Riverbend for 129 years and this year will provide Christmas assistance (toys and food) to more than 121 families representing some 400 children.

To make a year-end tax donation to the Red Kettle Campaign or volunteer for one of the remaining two-hour kettle shifts, contact Gelzinnis at (618) 465-7764.

