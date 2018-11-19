Samaritan celebration

The Good Samaritan House in Granite City threw a 20th anniversary party on Nov. 3 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

Kim Massie and the Granite City Swing Band performed and Dr. Mark Eavenson, Julie Simon and David Harrison received special awards. The Good Samaritan House, 1825 Delmar Ave., opened in 1998.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter