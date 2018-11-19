Samaritan celebration

× Expand Dr. Mark Eavenson poses with Davis.

The Good Samaritan House in Granite City threw a 20th anniversary party on Nov. 3 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

Kim Massie and the Granite City Swing Band performed and Dr. Mark Eavenson, Julie Simon and David Harrison received special awards. The Good Samaritan House, 1825 Delmar Ave., opened in 1998.

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Granite City Swing Band performs at the Good Samaritan House 20th Anniversary Gala on Nov. 3 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.

× Expand Executive Director Latosha Davis speaks to the audience.

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Eavenson, Julie Simon and David Harrison pose during an awards ceremony.