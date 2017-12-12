Sanguinetti applauds local first responders for sharing 911 services

× Expand Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti (center) meets with local first responders Tuesday in Glen Carbon.

GLEN CARBON — Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti joined local leaders Tuesday to celebrate a joint venture among Glen Carbon and Maryville’s police and fire departments and the Troy Fire Protection District to share emergency dispatch services and save taxpayer dollars.

Their project is one of 27 examples included in the 2016 Journal of Local Government Shared Service Best Practices (Journal). The Journal, published by the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, is a first-of-its-kind report that highlights how service consolidation and partnership among local governments in Illinois can reduce duplication, improve services and save taxpayers money.

“Illinois has nearly 7,000 local governments — the most in the country — and the highest property taxes in the nation,” Gov. Bruce Rauner said. “That’s unacceptable. We must cut the bureaucracy and create jobs to keep families from fleeing our state. We thank Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti for her hard work on this journal and her dedication to the people of Illinois.”

Since taking office in 2015, Rauner has made property tax relief through local government consolidation a top priority. Within his first two months in office, he named the lieutenant governor the chair of the Local Government Consolidation and Unfunded Mandates Task Force, which aimed to streamline local government, empower communities, and save taxpayer dollars. The task force issued its final report in December 2015 with 27 recommendations, including the protection of shared service agreement-authority for local units of government.

“Last year we introduced legislation to empower local residents to consolidate units of government they believe are duplicative, excessive or ineffective,” Sanguinetti said. “It is my hope that this journal can be used as a conversation starter in local communities. As you read, ask yourselves how shared services could work in your community.”

The examples in the report were collected from a survey conducted last year by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor in partnership with the Illinois Association of Park Districts, Illinois Association of School Boards, and the associations of units of government. In total, 230 shared service examples were provided for best practice consideration. Out of those responses, 27 were selected to be published in the Journal.

The task force is issuing a second installment of the original Journal early next year.

The agreement among Glen Carbon and Maryville’s police and fire departments, along with the Troy Fire Protection District, consists of sharing the services and costs of a 911 dispatch center, which is housed in the Glen Carbon Police Department. Glen Carbon staffs and administers the center. (The Journal, which was published earlier in 2017, doesn’t include Troy Fire Protection District because they just joined the agreement Dec. 5.)

“On behalf of Mayor Robert Jackstadt and the citizens of the village of Glen Carbon, I would like to thank Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti sincerely for recognizing our shared efforts to provide the best emergency services to our communities,” Glen Carbon Police Chief Todd Link said. “Any successes we have achieved in providing more efficient 911 and dispatch services to the public have resulted directly from the strong and mutually supportive partnerships we enjoy with the Glen Carbon Fire Protection District, the Maryville Police Department, the Maryville Fire Department, and the Troy Fire Protection District. I greatly appreciate their contributions to our team effort.”

