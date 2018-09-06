Saturation Saturday results in 39 DUI arrests

Illinois State Police officials on Thursday announced the results of the statewide Saturation Saturday campaign on Aug. 25.

Saturation Saturday is a statewide initiative with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to raise awareness on the dangers of drunken and drugged driving, and increase enforcement to remove and arrest individuals driving under the influence. Troopers across the state joined county and local law enforcement agencies to increased enforcement during the evening hours of Aug. 25 and early morning hours of Aug. 26.

During the 10-hour enforcement period, state troopers arrested and removed 39 intoxicated drivers from Illinois roads. Eight were more than twice the .08 legal limit. Troopers also made 162 arrests for other offenses, including open alcohol, possession of drugs and warrants.

“I’m proud of our officers’ hard work and dedication to saving lives by removing impaired drivers from Illinois roadways,” ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz said. “Please help avoid a tragedy by designating a driver. If you see what you suspect to be a drunk driver, call 911.”

The ISP wants to remind motorists to obey all traffic laws and avoid the Fatal 4 Violations: DUI, speeding, failing to wear a seat belt, and distracted driving.

