Say goodbye to the Aquatic Center

× Expand AdVantage file photo A young swimmer reaches the bottom of one of the two four-story water slides at the Wood River Aquatic Center.

At its regularly scheduled meeting, the Wood River City Council accepted a bid from Kamadulski Excavating and Grading in Granite City to demolish its former swimming pool attraction.

The council permanently closed the pool Jan. 12 after serving the community for more than 30 years. City Manager Jim Schneider said at the time that the costs to keep the pool up to minimum standards were not justified.

“It’s outlived its life expectancy,” he said.

The $4 million Olympic pool-sized complex opened at 670 Whitelaw Ave. in the 1980s.

The city is open to the possibility of a new pool in the future, but no concrete plans are on the table. Demolition is slated to begin this year.

