Scary, strange and supernatural

ALTON — Hundreds from around the area and nation converged on the Atrium Hotel in Alton this past weekend to attend the Haunted America Conference focused on the occult and the paranormal.

Attendees ranged from people with a casual interest to vendors and enthusiasts of specific fields of interest.

This was the conference’s 21st year. It featured lectures, books and articles for sale as well as after-hours tours and investigations of local landmarks noted for paranormal activity.

Alton has long held a reputation of being one of America’s most-haunted small towns. McPike Mansion and Mineral Springs Hotel are two sites noted for frequent paranormal activity. Both were locations at which after-hours ghost hunts were conducted as part of the conference.

The conference opened Friday evening with lectures and the Haunted America Speakers Panel moderated by Ghostly Talk Radio, which provides weekly podcasts in which the hosts talk about their experiences and adventures studying the paranormal.

Saturday’s activities included additional lectures as well as more than a dozen vendors offering everything from books and clothing to an eclectic array of memorabilia, amulets, gemstones, herbs and other haunted, enchanted and spiritual objects.

Andrea Hullmann and her husband, FX, offered a selection of troll crosses and other items.

“A troll cross is a Scandinavian token used to ward off evil spirits,” FX explained.

A blacksmith by trade, FX took an interest in making the crosses about two years ago. Hullman said the couple has an avid interest in the paranormal and attend ghost tours around the state every year.

Kari Bergen traveled from Denver to sell articles from her business Ephemera Obscura in the vendor’s room.

“I’ve been coming since 2003 as an attendee and just started selling my items the last two years,” she said.

Ephemera Obscura offers what Bergen describes as “altered antiques.” The jewelry, clothing, accessories, dolls, photography and memorabilia offered are constructed from authentic antique items and many have a distinctly occult look and feel.

Adam Drendel had a table in the vendors room where he promoted what he described as “everything haunted in the state of Illinois.” His website, hauntedillinois.com, was established in 1999, making it one of the oldest websites for information of its type. Drendel said he was at the convention to increase awareness of the site and its information available.

Dave Nunnally owns and operates It’s Raining Zen in the old Mineral Springs Hotel building in downtown Alton. Coyote Chris Sutton is also from Alton and is a shamanic practitioner.

Nunnally and Sutton talked to guests about paranormal tours and services such as spiritual advisement and paranormal investigations.

“We can teach people how to use the things we sell to improve their quality of life,” Nunnally said.

The vendor room also featured the Traveling Museum of the Paranormal & Occult. Guests could hold haunted objects and meet occult experts who have collected the artifacts and helped further the field of paranormal research by investigating the pieces themselves.

Lectures given over the two-day event included topics such as Interdimensional Paraphysical Sasquatch, Speaking With The Dead and Ghosts & Gullibility.

