Scheffel Boyle raises thousands for local food pantries

Scheffel Boyle employees recently teamed up for the firm’s annual Scheffel Boyle Shares project.

The firm plans philanthropic activities each year throughout its offices to give back to its local communities. This year, employees organized the Write-Off Hunger food drive, which culminated in the collection of more than 5,500 food items to be donated to local food pantries.

“As a local business, it’s our obligation and privilege to serve our community,” said Dennis Ulrich, managing principal of Scheffel Boyle. “We live where we work and work where we live. Our culture thrives on helping others and supporting those around us. It’s at the foundation of who we are.”

Each of the firm’s offices strategized and found creative ways to raise the most donations possible. One office organized a Cars for Cans car wash in their parking lot, where the fee for a wash was $5 or five items of non-perishable food items. Another took to social media to raise funds and “coupon shopped” to get the most out of their donated dollars. Each office exercised entrepreneurial spirit to find innovative ways of collecting donations.

Firm leadership also organized two Cardinals for Cans days, where employees could wear their St. Louis Cardinals gear for a fee of $5 or five cans. In addition, they also hosted a Dress for Success day, where employees dressed for success, instead of wearing the typical casual Friday attire, would get $5 in their names toward the office’s donation fund.

While it was a firm-wide project, each office will donate what it raised to its own community food bank. Organizations that will receive donations include the Salvation Army Food Pantry of Jerseyville, the Glen-Ed Food Pantry, the Crisis Food Center, the Carrollton Food Pantry, Community Care Center, the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry, and the Community Hope Center, among others.

Scheffel Boyle is recognized as the largest locally owned accounting firm in Southwestern Illinois and as one of the largest accounting firms in the St. Louis region. The firm has offices in Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, Jerseyville, Columbia, Carrollton, and Bartelso. In business since 1924, its services include both corporate and individual tax, accounting, consulting, and assurance services.

