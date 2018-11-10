School board member collecting for area children

maheshwary.bagul Brown

Alton School Board member Rosetta Brown says she is counting on the local community to keep youngsters’ feet warm this winter season.

“This drive was started when I noticed children standing at the bus stop, shivering,” Brown says. “I would invite them in and would notice they did not have on any socks.”

Brown is asking for donations and/or new socks for her third annual Socks for Tots drive. Drop-off locations include Bluff City Grill (24 E. Broadway), Marcia’s Child Care (1053 College Ave.), Lovett’s Soul Food (2512 College Ave.), and US Nail Salon (2710 Corner Court).

Donations can also be mailed to 1109 Central Ave., Alton.

For more information, call (618) 580-2394.