School broadband initiative expands reach

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Illinois has made significant progress in bringing high-speed internet to more schools and students statewide through the Illinois Classroom Connectivity Initiative this past year.

The EducationSuperHighway’s 2016 State of the States annual report on K-12 broadband connectivity showed 83 percent of Illinois school districts meet the minimum connectivity goal of 100 kbps per student, a significant jump from 71 percent at this time last year.

“This EducationSuperHighway is part of our overall goal of providing high-quality educational opportunities to our young people across the state,” Rauner said. “It is critical we ensure access to the Internet in classrooms in every part of our state. I’m excited to see our teachers and students taking advantage of this great enhancement.”

This year’s report found 717,580 Illinois students received access to additional bandwidth and 193 Illinois school districts upgraded their broadband connections.

“I am pleased this report shows, early on in the process, that we are getting results, and more Illinois young people are gaining access to the full range of online learning opportunities they need and deserve,” Illinois Secretary of Education Beth Purvis said. “Modern education is increasingly moving online and our students must be there as well. There are many Illinois students who still lack access to the minimum connectivity they need to get a 21st-century education and I look forward to continuing to build on this progress in the years ahead.”

“Access to high-speed broadband is essential to becoming college and career ready in the 21st century. Every student deserves access to the tools that support digital learning and future-readiness,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “I would like to thank EducationSuperHighway for partnering with Illinois schools and school districts to create a scalable and cost-effective broadband infrastructure across the state. We are committed to continuing our work together to equip every classroom with the bandwidth needed to prepare all students for success.”

In April 2016, the administration announced its participation in the Illinois Classroom Connectivity Initiative, a partnership between the Governor’s Office, the Illinois State Board of Education and the EducationSuperHighway to get high-speed Internet into more Illinois schools. This is being done in conjunction with the National Governors Association.

The full State of the States report can be found here.

