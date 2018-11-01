School districts invited to apply for broadband funds

× Expand internet computers broadband

The Illinois State Board of Education on Thursday released a notice of funding opportunity/request for proposals for state funds to expand internet connectivity in schools. The General Assembly appropriated $16.3 million to fully close the broadband gap in Illinois schools by the 2020-21 school year.

EducationSuperHighway, Illinois’ nonprofit partner in increasing connectivity to schools, reports that an additional 659,147 Illinois students have gained access to the internet at sufficient speeds since 2015. That brings the number of school districts with sufficient connectivity to 96 percent — up from 71 percent in 2015. However, more than 400,000 students still need additional bandwidth for digital learning. View the list of school districts in need of fiber connections at www.compareandconnectk12.org.

“I deeply appreciate the General Assembly and the governor for making 100 percent connectivity in all Illinois schools possible with this funding,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “All students deserve access to digital resources. All teachers deserve the digital tools they need to do their best work.”

Fiber optic technology delivers the most affordable and fastest network speeds to schools and allows districts to scale up cost-effectively and meet growing bandwidth needs in the future. The $16.3 million in state funding will cover the costs of special construction projects for school districts with federal approval to install fiber optic cable lines.

The Federal Communications Commission and the State Education Technology Directors Association established the connectivity speed goal of at least 1 gigabit per second per 1,000 students and staff. The broadband funding opportunity to meet Illinois’ minimum connectivity goal is part of the Illinois Classroom Connectivity Initiative, launched in May 2016.

Applications are available at www.isbe.net/broadband and due no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 25. The Learning Technology Center of Illinois is available to provide free assistance to districts to help with their applications.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter