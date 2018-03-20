School sales tax losing in Madison County

× Expand Photo by Andrew Richards From left, Dale and Marilyn Miller and John Drueke cast their ballots at the N.O. Nelson Building in Edwardsville.

The votes were lining up nearly 2-1 against a school sales tax proposition in Tuesday’s Madison County primary.

At 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, voters were rejecting the proposition by 11,861 to 6,890 votes with 89 of 225 precincts reporting.

The last time voters cast their ballots, in April 2017, the proposition failed by 259 votes — a 51-49 percent margin. In 2011, 80 percent of voters rejected it.

An estimated $23 million in annual revenue would pay for new facilities, additions and renovations;security, entrances, technology infrastructure; architectural planning;durable equipment; fire prevention and safety; land acquisition, energy efficiency, parking lots, demolition and roof repairs.

The sales tax would cost 1 cent per dollar and applies to restaurants, gasoline; clothing, electronics, and other consumer goods. It does not apply to vehicles, boats and RVs; groceries, prescription and over-the-counter medicine and vitamins; and farm equipment.

Statewide, 49 of 102 counties had passed the sales tax as of 2016, including Madison County’s neighbors Bond, Jersey, Macoupin, and Montgomery counties.

Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza said turnout appeared to be low for the primary, but she was hoping for more voters to show up at polls as the work day ended.

“The turnout overall … has been lower than expected, especially having contested races,” she said. “I was hoping for a much larger turnout.”