Schools can apply for bicentennial technology program

The Governor’s Office of the Illinois Bicentennial is awarding 25 schools across the state a 3-year technology program as a signature legacy project of the Bicentennial Celebration.

The renowned IMSA Fusion program presents a curriculum for middle school teachers to inspire fourth- through eighth-graders to study math and science and pursue careers in technology, medicine, education, and business. The effort is a partnership with the Illinois Math and Science Academy.

The application deadline for schools is April 13. Applications can be submitted online.

Wintrust and Abbott are the presenting sponsors. All Bicentennial Office programs are privately financed. Additional funding for this campaign is provided by Boeing, Ingredion, and Motorola.

IMSA Fusion is a teacher professional development and student STEM enrichment program. IMSA Fusion places a special emphasis on students who are historically underrepresented in those areas.

A five-person school selection committee will review the applications. The committee includes Emily Bastedo, senior adviser to the governor; Dr. Kevin Pitts, vice provost of undergraduate education at University of Illinois; Ross Hemphill, IMSA Fund for Advancement of Education board member; Jenna Daugherty, divisional vice president of global social responsibility at Abbott; and Susana Meza, vice president, marketing, at Wintrust Financial.

The schools will be chosen based on serving predominately underrepresented populations, commitments to embedding IMSA Fusion into the regular school day as an elective/encore/CTE course and requiring teachers to undertake five full days of professional development, and a sustainability plan to continue the IMSA Fusion after the three-year award expires.

