Scores of seniors take charge of their health

× Expand (From left) Registered nurse Katie Jones and certified nursing assistant Steffani English, both of OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group, talk to seniors about health resources available through OSF HeathCare.

ALTON — More than 300 people took charge of their health at the Senior Healthcare Carnival on March 22 in Alton.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center was proud to be one of more than 50 exhibitors at the carnival, sponsored by the Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus.

Health center staff was able to provide information about services that are designed with seniors in mind.

Participants in the free health fair learned more about home health care options, hospice and palliative care, independent living, and mental wellness.

For information about the health center, call (618) 465-2264.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter