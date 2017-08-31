Scout creates gaga ball pit at township park

× Expand Eagle Scout candidate Jonathan Self constructed a gaga ball pit at Edwardsville Township Community Park for his Eagle service project.

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles announced a new addition at Edwardsville Township Community Park — a gaga ball pit.

Edwardsville resident and Eagle Scout candidate Jonathan Self completed the pit for his Eagle service project.

“We are thrilled Jonathan choose Township Park for his service project,” Miles said. “Because of his generosity, the park now has a new feature for our residents to enjoy.”

Gaga ball is a variant of dodgeball that is placed in a large fenced-in area called a gaga ball pit. The game combines dodging, striking, running, and jumping, with the object of being the last person standing.

“Many Boy Scout camps have gaga ball pits and games are one of the many activities enjoyed at camp,” Self said. “I’m excited to share my love of the game with those in my community and add to the amenities at Township Park.”

Self, the son of Ed and Linda Self, is a sophomore at EHS.

To make the project possible, Self received donations from RP Lumber, DigitalArtz, the Micun Family, and many families and friends. He also held a fundraiser Aug. 8 at Dairy Queen in Edwardsville. Edwardsville Township provided the mulch.

For more information about the Gaga Ball Pit at Township Park, visit the township’s website at edwardsvilletownship.com.