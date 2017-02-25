Scouting celebration

× Expand Photo by Danette Watt Ethan Kercher, 16, the Most Senior Scout, Jacob Schaper, 11, the Most Junior Scout, and Scoutmaster John Bridgeman stand in front of a table displaying some of Boy Scout Troop 7’s memorabilia. The troop is the longest continuously chartered troop in the Riverbend.

ALTON — There are not many Boy Scout troops left in the area, but one that’s keeping the organization alive recently celebrated its diamond jubilee.

Troop 7 marked 75 years in December 2016, as more than 100 current and former Scouts, family and friends gathered to celebrate and reminisce.

Troop 7 was first chartered in 1941 at Grace Methodist Church in Alton, but World War II intervened and the troop was put on hold. After the war, Bill Rain revived the troop with a charter at Elm Street Presbyterian, where it’s been since. Troops must renew their charter annually, and Troop 7 is the oldest continuously chartered troop with the same sponsor.

“The troop has always had good leadership and has been a good neighbor,” says Richard Hetge, the church’s liaison with the organization.

His sons, Roger and Kenneth, were Scouts during the 1970s, and Hetge was the treasurer. Back then, the troop had a bus and Hetge drove the boys to hiking trips north of Chicago or to float trips on the Current River in Missouri.

Advancing to Eagle Scout requires planning and managing a project that benefits the community. It’s a goal to which many Scouts aspire when they enter a troop, but they must complete it before turning 18. Justin Hartmann almost didn’t make it in 2005.

“Quincy (Watt), Doc (Jerry Bemis) and John (Bridgeman) gave me my last push to get it done with just two or three months to go,” he said.

Now a conductor with Union Pacific railroad, Hartmann said communication was one of the most important skills he learned.

“Everything is over the radio, so you have to be able to speak professionally,” Hartmann says. “Scouting prepares you for life in general. I’m glad I was a part of it and I have a lot of good memories.”

Some families — Botterbush, Bemis, Ruedin, Sivia — have several generations of Scouts in the same troop. Jerry Bemis Sr. is one of 12 adult leaders. His sons Jerry Jr. and Mike were in Troop 7, as was his grandson Jerry III, who made Eagle Scout in 2015.

“There have been a lot of changes over the years,” Bemis says. “Now the troop is completely boy-run. I don’t recall any idea they’ve proposed to us that we’ve turned down. They’ve done a superb job running the troop.”

Jerry Bemis Jr. says he always liked camping and the Klondike Derby. A full-time state trooper, he said Scouts taught him to “be prepared.” One of his co-workers is Richard Dannenbrink’s son, so Bemis made sure Dannenbrink knew about the anniversary.

In 1969, Dannenbrink was the 10th Scout to make Eagle in the troop. He earned the God and Country award (“you don’t see too many kids with that now,” he said) and chose a project for Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge.

“We planted shrubs for the ducks, wading into mud to do it,” he says. “I enjoyed it.”

Assistant Scoutmaster Kevin Botterbush’s grandfather, W.G. Botterbush, was the troop’s first Scoutmaster in 1941. Botterbush earned his Eagle merit badge through the troop and his two sons are following in his footsteps. Botterbush is district chairman of the Piasa Bird District, which serves six area counties.

“Scouts builds character and leadership, not to mention other skills learned through merit badges,” Botterbush says. “Troop 7 is very strong and healthy right now. We have 40 boys, all engaged. There are quite a few who made Eagle who have stayed on to help younger boys.”

“That’s the way Scouts are supposed to be, the older boys teaching the younger boys,” Scoutmaster John Bridgeman adds.

Although a Scout only several years, Bridgeman has been involved in Scouting since 1974 when his son joined. He has been Troop 7’s Scoutmaster since 2004.

Reed Milnor, 16, became the troop’s senior patrol leader in April 2016. When he did, he noticed there were many older Scouts and “very young” Scouts who weren’t active.

“There was a big gap between the two groups,” Reed says. “One of my goals was to get them to focus on advancement so they could eventually step up and take the reins. There are incredible guys in our troop.”

“Good boys make good Scouts,” the elder Bemis says. “Scouts is one of the few places to still teach values — that there is a right and wrong.”

