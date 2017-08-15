Screenings, charity drives to mark National Health Center Week

ALTON — SIHF Healthcare is celebrating National Health Center Week 2017 from Aug. 13-19 with public health screenings across Southern Illinois and charity donation drives at more than 30 health centers.

Starting as a pilot project during President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty in 1965, community health centers serve more than 23 million people nationwide, many of whom are uninsured or underinsured. As the second largest Federally Qualified Health Center network in Illinois, SIHF Healthcare operates more than 30 centers in the region, including seven in Madison County.

“SIHF Healthcare is focused on making Madison County healthier than ever before by offering high-quality primary, dental and behavioral care to all, delivered with the utmost dignity and respect,” said Cathy Sabolo, health center manager for the following SIHF Healthcare locations in Alton: 550 Landmarks Blvd., 2 Memorial Drive No. 122, and 815 E. Fifth St., Suite 202.

In recognition of the observation, SIHF Healthcare is offering free blood pressure screenings and information booths at various locations during the week:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, OSF Saint Clare’s Villa, 915 E. Fifth St., Alton

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Alton Block Party, Market Street, Alton

Three locations in Alton — 550 Landmarks Blvd., 2 Memorial Drive No. 122, and 815 E. Fifth St., Suite 202 — are accepting school supply donations throughout the week, and will then hand out the supplies at the Alton Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 19. The 2615 Edwards St. No. 171 location in Alton is doing a Hot Spot fundraiser to benefit Senior Services Plus, as well as distribute healthy snacks and water to their patients on Thursday, Aug. 17. Donations are also being accepted throughout the week to benefit Community Hope Center, Bethalto Care Center, and Collinsville Food Pantry.

