Scrolling to the top

Godfrey resident Glen Rogers and the scroll saw artwork piece with which he won first place in his division at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

GODFREY — The National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is the culmination of regional art competitions for veterans around the nation.

Transpiring this year at Buffalo State University in Buffalo, N.Y., the nationwide competition recognizes the artistic accomplishments of veterans competing across a spectrum of art forms — from music and painting to drama, creative writing and the visual arts.

The overall first-place winner at the national competition in the scroll saw/fretwork category this year was Glen Rogers of Godfrey. His piece, “The Lord’s Prayer,” is visually breathtaking not only for its intricate detail but for its overall artistic presentation.

To advance to this national competition, contestants must win regional competitions in their local metropolitan areas. The St. Louis area competition was at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis and included 51 categories in the visual arts division.

The piece consists of the entire Lord’s Prayer cut into a single placard of wood approximately three feet square. The artwork required thousands of individual precisely placed scroll saw cuts and is mounted on backing and framing designed and made by Rogers himself.

Enlisting in 1961, Rogers spent three years in the Navy. After training at Naval Station Great Lakes, he spent a year stationed in Philadelphia at the National Reserve Fleet, then two years aboard the USS Little Rock, a guided missile cruiser deployed during the Cuban blockade.

Rogers says people do not associate the early ‘60s with significant military action, but the Cuban Missile Crisis that occurred during his deployment was extremely tense.

“It was the closest we have ever come to nuclear war,” he says.

Rogers moved to this region in 1970 for a barber apprenticeship after graduating from barber school. He subsequently had a career of more than 40 years as a professional barber in the area, retiring in 2012.

The Navy veteran lives in Godfrey with his wife, Sandra. The couple has three children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. They have been married 55 years.

He has done woodworking much of his life, creating items like shelves and cabinets. He took up doing scroll saw work around 1985.

“My wife needed a microwave stand, so I built her one,” he says. “I added some scroll work to decorate it and have been doing it ever since.”

Rogers says he is completely self-taught in the art, having never taken classes or formal instruction. The artwork with which he won the national competition is evidence he has become quite accomplished in the field.

“I spend an average of about three hours a day doing it,” he says.

Some days he may not work on projects at all, but on others he can spend the entire day in his workshop.

He advanced to the national competition by placing first in his division at the local St. Louis competition this year, then being voted overall first-place winner of the event by all of the other participants. His win over 300 other entries earned him the opportunity to participate in the national competition.

He says he immensely enjoyed the trip to Buffalo for the national competition and explains as a national winner, his airfare and accommodations were paid.

“I just had to get myself to and from the airport,” he says.

While in Buffalo, Rogers visited Niagara Falls and also had the opportunity to tour the Navy vessel on which he served.

“The Little Rock is part of a war memorial in Buffalo,” he says.

He says he was thrilled to be able to tour the ship he served on for two years.

The scroll saw piece with which he won the competition took more than nine months to complete. He has entered the competition five times previously, finishing either first or second in his division but never before winning locally overall and advancing to the national competition.

Rogers plans to compete in next year’s competition if he can get another piece completed in time.

“It takes a lot of work and a lot of time to do it,” he says.

