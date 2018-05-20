Sculpture in works for Wood River fire station

WOOD RIVER | The firehouse will have a sculpture in front of its doors as early as this month as part of a community partnership project between Wood River Rotary Club and East Alton-Wood River High School.

The project all started with a light pole salvaged from the remains of a fire that burnt down Kumar’s Café in 2004.

Wood River Fire Chief Brendan McKee said his idea for the pole was to plant bushes around it for landscaping, but councilwoman Gale Ufert, a member of the city’s beautification committee, had a different idea.

Ufert was instrumental in helping to get this project off the ground, McKee said.

The project consisted of a partnership between the Rotary Club and EA-WR students to create a sculpture that would use the pole with more artistic effect, but would represent the risks the fire department takes to save lives.

“Wood River Rotary’s guiding principle is service above self, and we feel that as a calling the firefighter represents that call,” Rotary Club president Paul Guccione said. “The design depicts the saving of a life in its most perilous state and the risk that these people take.”

The club is contributing financially to the project, which Guccione said has not fully been determined but is in the several thousands. A grant from Rotary District 6460 is offsetting part of the cost.

EA-WR vocational teacher Jacob Sitze said student Gracelin Rushing did the final design, which students voted on. The painting shows a fireman holding a child in his arms as he walks away from a fire with a ladder extending from the flames to the fire department’s emblem perched on a pole.

Juniors and seniors from the school’s welding class have helped with the sculpture, Sitze said, adding that Jeff Ogle and Chris Clinton of Ranken Technical College assisted with the machining of the sign.

“The students had the privilege of attending the welding program at Lewis and Clark Community College, where they worked with Travis Jumper and John Zumwalt to cut out and weld the flames,” he said.

Sitze also credited Werts Welding and Kevin Bense of AJ Oster for material donations, and Pat Ruby of Restoration House for painting the project.

Guccione said he hopes the fire department will be able to install the sculpture in front of its doors sometime this month.

“It’s been a collaborative project,” McKee said. “I love to see projects like this.”

After reiterating his original idea of planting the light pole with bushes, he added, “I don’t have the artistic talent.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter