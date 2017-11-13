Search team finds man’s body in river

The Alton Police Department’s search team has located the body of an Alton man who reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River at approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday.

In a press release, police identified the man as Ashton A. Robinson, 26, of the 500 block of Cherry Street.

Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps members used sonar technology to find the body underwater near the river bank at approximately 10:20 a.m.

“The Alton Police would like to thank the Illinois Conservation Police, the Alton Fire Department, the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps, and family and friends for their assistance in the search,” an Alton Police Department press release states.

Funeral arrangements were pending Monday morning.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter