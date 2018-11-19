Season of wonder to begin at Alton’s Rock Spring Park

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Alton’s Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave., as the annual Christmas Wonderland light display prepares to open for the season Friday, Nov. 23.

Once again, the Grandpa Gang, a group of retired volunteers, has been busy hanging lights and counting down to the opening day of Christmas Wonderland. More than 4 million lights will twinkle against the beautiful backdrop of Rock Spring Park, lighting the way toward another illuminating holiday season.

Christmas Wonderland will be open nightly Nov. 23 through Dec. 26. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Grandpa Gang, a group of retirees and volunteers, organizes and designs the Christmas spectacular of cascading lights, tunnels and displays known as Christmas Wonderland. Each evening, the park sparkles against the night sky with millions of glistening lights, all hung by volunteers and the “gang.” Christmas Wonderland warms the hearts and helps families and friends capture the holiday spirit. Each year, the Grandpa Gang takes time to give back to the community with a portion of the attraction’s seasonal revenue donated to local charities. In 2017, the Grandpa Gang awarded more than 60 grants to local organizations, totaling nearly $45,000.

Every night from Nov. 23 through Dec. 26, visitors can turn off their car headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene of Christmas Wonderland. Returning light displays include Disney’s Frozen, an updated Snoopy display and the 12 Days of Christmas. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, such as Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for children.

A special walk-through only night will be 6-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. Visitors can experience the lights while taking a 1.5-mile walk through the park. Dogs are welcome on a leash. No drive-through tours are available. Admission for the walk-through only night is $1 per person.

Have you been naughty or nice this year? Santa will be ready nightly in the Enchanted Village to hear your Christmas list. Pictures with Santa are $5, or you can bring your own camera for a free photo.

Admission is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people. For more information, call (800) 258-6645, or go to christmaswonderlandalton.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter