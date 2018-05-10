Secretary of state awards more than $15 million in library grants

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded fiscal year 2018 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants totaling $15.4 million to 630 public libraries serving 12 million patrons.
Local recipients include:
Hayner Public Library District: $61,717
East Alton Public Library District: $15,225
Edwardsville Public Library: $33,288
Glen Carbon Centennial Library: $16,167
Madison Public Library: $4,863
Six Mile Regional Library District: $54,696
Roxana Public Library District: $1,927
Wood River Public Library District: $13,321
“I am proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to our communities,” White said. “Our libraries are the best and most reliable information resource available to citizens and I am pleased to be able to provide these grants each year.”
Some of the valuable services libraries provide include:
- Free internet access
- Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs, and DVDs
- Audiobooks and eBooks
- Interlibrary loan service
- Reference services such as homework assistance
- Social media tools
- After-school and summer programming for children
- Book clubs
- Multicultural programming and translation services
- Special programs and services for senior citizens
- Voter registration and organ/tissue donor drives
- Meeting rooms for community events
Information about the grant program can be found on the website.