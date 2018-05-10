Secretary of state awards more than $15 million in library grants

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded fiscal year 2018 Illinois Public Library Per Capita and Equalization Aid Grants totaling $15.4 million to 630 public libraries serving 12 million patrons.

Local recipients include:

Hayner Public Library District: $61,717

East Alton Public Library District: $15,225

Edwardsville Public Library: $33,288

Glen Carbon Centennial Library: $16,167

Madison Public Library: $4,863

Six Mile Regional Library District: $54,696

Roxana Public Library District: $1,927

Wood River Public Library District: $13,321

“I am proud of the outstanding service Illinois’ public libraries provide to our communities,” White said. “Our libraries are the best and most reliable information resource available to citizens and I am pleased to be able to provide these grants each year.”

Some of the valuable services libraries provide include:

Free internet access

Books, magazines, newspapers, CDs, and DVDs

Audiobooks and eBooks

Interlibrary loan service

Reference services such as homework assistance

Social media tools

After-school and summer programming for children

Book clubs

Multicultural programming and translation services

Special programs and services for senior citizens

Voter registration and organ/tissue donor drives

Meeting rooms for community events

Information about the grant program can be found on the website.

