Secretary of state calls attention to literacy efforts

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White honored the winners of the 2018 Spotlight on Literacy Awards, which recognizes participants in Illinois literacy programs.
Ten students received the Spotlight on Achievement Award and ten volunteer tutors received the Spotlight on Service Award during a ceremony at the Illinois State Library in Springfield. Among the Spotlight on Service winners was David Allen for his work at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.
“I am honored to congratulate these outstanding students for their hard work and determination to attain lifelong reading and learning skills,” White said. “Many of them have had to overcome great difficulties and personal obstacles to reach this level of achievement. I am also proud to recognize our outstanding volunteer tutors for their generosity and encouragement in helping literacy students achieve their utmost potential.”
This year, 89 programs are supporting adult, family and workplace literacy efforts statewide. Last year, with 48 literacy programs statewide, 5,941 adult students were served by 3,278 volunteer tutors.
2018 Spotlight on Achievement
Jaqueline Aparicio and Darwin Amaya, YWCA in Pekin
Deborah A. Buckner, Baby TALK through Richland Community College in Decatur
Gil Rogelio Arce Urisquieta, Literacy Chicago in Chicago
Eugene Street, The Literacy Council in Rockford
Michelle Hernandez, Howard Area Community Center in Chicago
Martha Reyes, Joliet Junior College in Joliet
Adriana Zarate, PODER Learning Center in Chicago
Lourdes Castelan, Literacy DuPage in Naperville
Ruben Vega, Morton College in Cicero
Maria G. Bazan Guillen, Corazon a Corazon in Blue Island
2018 Spotlight on Service
Phil Hjemboe, The Literacy Council in Rockford
John Ostergren, Oakton Community College in Skokie
Kate Adams, Chinese Mutual Aid Association in Chicago
Marlene Delaney, Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights
Shelly Hanson, Hana Center in Chicago
Marlene Greenberg, Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights
Sarah Poontong, South-East Asia Center in Chicago
Edward Schultz, Howard Area Community Center in Chicago
Marti Vandervest, Oakton Community College in Skokie