Secretary of state calls attention to literacy efforts

Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White honored the winners of the 2018 Spotlight on Literacy Awards, which recognizes participants in Illinois literacy programs.

Ten students received the Spotlight on Achievement Award and ten volunteer tutors received the Spotlight on Service Award during a ceremony at the Illinois State Library in Springfield. Among the Spotlight on Service winners was David Allen for his work at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

“I am honored to congratulate these outstanding students for their hard work and determination to attain lifelong reading and learning skills,” White said. “Many of them have had to overcome great difficulties and personal obstacles to reach this level of achievement. I am also proud to recognize our outstanding volunteer tutors for their generosity and encouragement in helping literacy students achieve their utmost potential.”

This year, 89 programs are supporting adult, family and workplace literacy efforts statewide. Last year, with 48 literacy programs statewide, 5,941 adult students were served by 3,278 volunteer tutors.

2018 Spotlight on Achievement

Jaqueline Aparicio and Darwin Amaya, YWCA in Pekin

Deborah A. Buckner, Baby TALK through Richland Community College in Decatur

Gil Rogelio Arce Urisquieta, Literacy Chicago in Chicago

Eugene Street, The Literacy Council in Rockford

Michelle Hernandez, Howard Area Community Center in Chicago

Martha Reyes, Joliet Junior College in Joliet

Adriana Zarate, PODER Learning Center in Chicago

Lourdes Castelan, Literacy DuPage in Naperville

Ruben Vega, Morton College in Cicero

Maria G. Bazan Guillen, Corazon a Corazon in Blue Island

2018 Spotlight on Service

Phil Hjemboe, The Literacy Council in Rockford

John Ostergren, Oakton Community College in Skokie

Kate Adams, Chinese Mutual Aid Association in Chicago

Marlene Delaney, Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights

Shelly Hanson, Hana Center in Chicago

Marlene Greenberg, Township High School District 214 in Arlington Heights

Sarah Poontong, South-East Asia Center in Chicago

Edward Schultz, Howard Area Community Center in Chicago

Marti Vandervest, Oakton Community College in Skokie

