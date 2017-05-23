Secretary of state facilities to close for Memorial Day

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Monday through Friday offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. In addition, all Tuesday through Saturday driver services facilities will be closed Saturday, May 27.

All office and facilities will be open for business Tuesday, May 30.

Individuals can visit the secretary of state’s website to locate the nearest driver services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

