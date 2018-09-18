Secretary of state hosts U.S. Constitution and Citizenship Day Celebration

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White hosted the state’s 10th annual U.S. Constitution and Citizenship Day Celebration on Tuesday. The event commemorated the 231st anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution, which took place Sept. 17, 1787. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ruben Castillo naturalized 60 people from various countries.

“Today’s celebration is an opportunity for us to commemorate the signing of the document that laid the foundation for our great nation,” White said. “In witnessing people from other nations taking the oath of citizenship, we can reflect on what it means to be an American.”

The event at Richard J. Daley Plaza included a naturalization ceremony, a parade of flags and patriotic musical selections. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Castillo presided over the naturalization ceremony. Over the past 10 years, more than 750 people have become U.S. citizens at this ceremony. The newest citizens are from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bolivia, China, India, Jordan, Lithuania, Mexico, Moldova, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Somalia, South Korea, Syria, Ukraine, and Yemen.

Cheryl Scott, meteorologist from ABC 7 Chicago, served as emcee. The Navy Band Great Lakes performed. Officials from the U.S. District Court and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as well as Bugles Across America, the Chicago Public Schools Marine Leadership Academy Band and Color Guard and students from Harold Washington College participated in the ceremony.

