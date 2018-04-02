Secretary of state launches organ donor campaign

Secretary of State Jesse White unveiled a new ad campaign Monday highlighting the Jan. 1 law allowing 16- and 17-year-olds to register to become organ and tissue donors during his annual kickoff of National Donate Life Month in April.

“Teenagers are making a difference across the country,” White said. “They are making their voices heard and people are listening. Here in Illinois, they are expressing their intention to help others when they sign up to become organ and tissue donors. So far this year, more than 11,500 young people have registered. We are proud of these young people and their efforts to help others and save lives.”

More than 6.4 million people are registered to become organ and tissue donors in Illinois. But approximately 4,700 people are on the waiting list and about 300 die each year waiting for an organ transplant.

In the public service announcement, a young woman explains how teenagers are “gaining respect and changing the future.” She encourages teens to make a difference now that they are eligible to register with the Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry. The television, radio and digital ads will run in English and Spanish statewide throughout the month. The commercial will also be played on more than 400 movie screens throughout the state.

White will attend events throughout Illinois in April to encourage donation. Organizations will work together statewide in an effort to promote donor awareness. During this month, high schools will distribute organ and tissue donor materials and host donor drives. Colleges and hospitals will also host donor drives and feature displays statewide.

“We encourage all Illinoisans to join the organ and tissue donor registry,” White said. “One person can improve the quality of life for up to 25 people.”

To register, visit the website, call (800) 210-2106 or visit a local driver services facility.

