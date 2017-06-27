Secretary of State offices to close for Independence Day

Secretary of State offices and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced.

Secretary of State offices and facilities will be open for business on Wednesday, July 5.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website to locate the nearest driver services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter