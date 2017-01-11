Secretary of State offices to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all Monday through Friday offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In addition, all Tuesday through Saturday driver services facilities will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14.

All office and facilities will be open for business Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website to locate the nearest driver services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

cyberdriveillinois.com