Secretary of State offices to close for Presidents’ Day

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, Feb. 18, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

All driver services facilities will be open for business Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Individuals can visit cyberdriveillinois.com to locate the nearest driver services facility and hours of operation. Drivers also can use the website to change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers.

