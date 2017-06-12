Section of East Chain of Rocks Road to close June 14

East Chain of Rocks Road between Nameoki Road and Douglas Place/Engineers Road in Mitchell will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The closure is necessary to allow the Alton & Southern Railway to rehabilitate its crossing.

A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, consider alternate routes, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

