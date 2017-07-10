Section of I-55/70 to close July 21-24

A full closure will take place on westbound Interstate 55/70 from Illinois 203 to the Interstate 55/70/64 split, in East St. Louis, beginning Friday, July 21, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closure is necessary for bridge repairs over the B&O Railroad tracks.

Starting at 9 p.m. July 21, westbound I-55/70 will be closed from Illinois 203 to Interstate 55/70/64. A posted detour will direct traffic to take southbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 64 to access westbound Interstate 55 or Interstate 70. Westbound Interstate 55/70 traffic will not be able to travel west of Illinois 203.

The closures are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 24.

stl-traffic.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter