Section of I-55/70 to close this weekend

A full closure on eastbound Interstate 55/70 from the Interstate 55/70/64 interchange in East St. Louis to Interstate 255 near Collinsville is scheduled to begin on Friday, Aug. 18, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, eastbound I-55/70 will be closed from the I-55/70/64 interchange to Interstate 255. A posted detour will direct traffic to take eastbound I-64 to northbound I-255 to access eastbound I-55/70. Eastbound I-55/70 traffic will not be able to travel east of the I-55/70/64 interchange. The closure is necessary to make bridge repairs on a bridge west of Illinois 203, to perform pavement repairs on I-55/70 west of I-255, and to paint two bridges west of -255.

In addition to the above closure, the right lane of eastbound -55/70 will be restricted from Black Lane to Interstate 255 near Collinsville from 9 p.m. Thursday night and continuing through Friday. This lane restriction is necessary to prepare for the above closure.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and anticipate longer travel times.

By utilizing a full expressway closure and keeping construction restricted to the weekend when traffic volumes are down, IDOT aims to reduce the length of time the work zone is needed during heavier traveled weekday periods.

