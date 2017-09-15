Seeing the signs of stroke

Time is critical to minimizing the effects of stroke. That’s why it’s important to know the signs of stroke and the immediate steps that need to be taken when a stroke hits.

“You want to remember F-A-S-T: face, arm, speech, time,” says Dr. Ayman Gheith, interventional neurologist at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. “If the face is droopy on one side, if they hold their arms up and one of their arms is weak, if their speech is garbled or slurred or you can’t understand them — it’s time to call 9-1-1.”

The creation of a new surgical stroke intervention suite provides the medical center’s two interventional neurologists, Dr. Ayman Gheith and Dr. Akram Shhadeh, a 3-D image of the brain so they can accurately see the blood clot causing the stroke, enter the brain with a catheter and remove the clot. If performed soon after symptoms occur, the procedure can often prevent the more serious effects of stroke and greatly improve recovery.

“The investment that OSF made is really in the forefront of medicine and forward thinking and our ability to allocate resources dedicated specifically for this patient population,” Gheith says. “This is a machine that’s only being used for stroke and stroke patients and neurovascular patients as well.”

Gheith says the surgical stroke intervention suite puts the hospital on par with any major medical university in the country in stroke treatment. Still, he cautions, it’s vital any patient experiencing symptoms of stroke get to the hospital as quickly as possible.

“If you or your loved one is suffering the symptoms of a stroke, don’t waste any time: don’t drive yourself, call 9-1-1,” Gheith says.

