Selfies and synergy

In a celebration of “a community on a mission,” the RiverBend Growth Association recently marked another year of conjoined synergy among its members and the people they serve.

At its annual meeting Jan. 26, outgoing board chairman Karen Wilson noted the entire membership’s collaborative efforts in a notable way — by presenting the Chairman’s Award to all of the members of the association. Her unprecedented presentation was based on every member’s role in the organization, she said. Wilson runs the State Farm agency office in Godfrey.

“You support the promotion of the entire region,” she said. “You advocate for the Riverbend region.

“The most important thing you have done and continue to do is create synergy,” she said. “Synergy is the interaction of a group of people in which the participants are able to produce more as a group than the sum of what they would produce individually. Synergy arises when an organization achieves efficiency through collaboration. This is what makes you winners.”

That was just one of many entertaining moments that arose out of the dinner, in large part because of the “enthusiasm and effervescence in leading the organization” that incoming board chairman Augie Wuellner, of Alton Securities and Asset Advisors, noted as part of Wilson’s character during the last year.

Wilson would have the entire group in attendance posing for a selfie with her after receiving the Chairman’s Award and taking part in a social media trend known as a mannequin challenge at the evening’s end. All of those present in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College for the dinner stood frozen while a video clip was recorded of the event and later posted online.

Monica Bristow, president of the Riverbend Growth Association, kicked off the evening with a welcome to guests, including several dignitaries from throughout the region. The Rev. George Humbert provided an invocation before the meal. Following dinner, she provided an update on the association’s past year and what’s coming for this year.

Bristow shared highlights of the Riverbend Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program to provide mentoring and experiences for high school students interested in business. The program had 17 students participate in 2016 from Alton and Marquette Catholic high schools, and Bristow announced the program is expanding this year to include students from East Alton-Wood River and Roxana high schools.

Wilson then called the business meeting to order and announced nominations for new board members, which were all approved by its members. Two new board members, with terms ending in 2019, are Stephanie Monroe of River Bend Chiropractic and Eric McRoy of AdVantage News. One new board member, Lori Artis of Lewis and Clark Community College, was also approved with a term expiring in 2018.

Four other members were elected to their second three-year terms, including Melissa Erker of Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Sam Stemm of WBGZ Radio, Dave Stevenson of Quality Buick GMC Cadillac and Charles Yancey of IBEW Local 649.

Also announced were five returning board members, who had served before but sat off the RBGA board of directors for a period of time. They included David Miller of St. Louis Regional Airport, Dan St. Peters of St. Peters Hardware and Rental, Denise Wolff of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and Jess Woodman of Woodman Collision Center.

Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, also presented the annual 2017 Spirit of Tourism Award to The Loading Dock in Grafton.

“We honor Ben and Trudi Allen as visionary founders and catalysts that keep delivering for the city of Grafton and building our destination,” Stawar said.

He highlighted The Loading Dock and the Allens for providing their venue as not only a scenic place to go on the river, but also for destination weddings, the monthly flea market, its live music and entertainment and the ice rink.

They also have four guest houses in Grafton and recently reopened the former Senger’s Tavern under the moniker of The Bloody Bucket, a name full of local legend and history. Ben and Trudi’s son Peter accepted the award on their behalf.

Stawar also briefly explained the purpose of the Alton Regional CVB and noted that approximately 175,000 overnight visitors came to the region in 2016, spending more than $23 million with merchants and venues while here.

RBGA chairman Wilson also recognized the 12 Small Business of the Month award recipients for 2016, nine of whom were in attendance at the annual dinner. She was accompanied by incoming board chairman Augie Wuellner. The duo also recognized the 2017 Ambassador of the Year, Patrick Schwarte of Riverbender.com.

The evening concluded with the passing of the gavel from Wilson to Wuellner. After accepting the gavel, Wuellner presented Wilson with a clock to mark the time of her service to the organization, noting the spunk Wilson brought to her leadership position, saying the group appreciated Wilson’s “enthusiasm and effervescence in leading our organization.”

