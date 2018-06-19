Senior advocates promote building supportive communities

June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month in Illinois, and the state’s Department on Aging is encouraging Building Strong Support for Elders. That’s the theme of this year’s recognition, which emphasizes the importance of strengthening communities and preventing elder abuse.

“This is the very least we can do,” IDoA Director Jean Bohnhoff said. “We see and hear about horrible events with alarming frequency, but this is an insidious crisis that occurs every day in every part of the world. It’s been called a ‘silent epidemic,’ and, as our awareness campaign states, enough is enough.”

In 2017, the agency’s Adult Protective Services responded to more than 16,000 reports of suspected abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of adults with disabilities and adults age 60 and older. Financial exploitation represents 54 percent of elder abuse cases, and victims generally experience more than one type of abuse. For example, financial abuse is highly associated with emotional abuse at 43 percent.

“I’m proud of the work the department and all of our provider agencies are able to do to help victims of abuse, whether they are an older adult or an individual with a disability. Intervention saves lives,” Gov. Bruce Rauner said. “As age increases, so do the occurrences of abuse. And still a large number of cases remain unreported. Help us as we work to break the trends and end the abuse.”

To report suspected abuse, call the 24-hour hotline at (866) 800-1409.

