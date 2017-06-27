Senior advocates to rally Thursday in Alton

ALTON — AARP Illinois, the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans, IMPACT Center for Independent Living, St. John’s Community Care, SEIU Healthcare Illinois, local Alton seniors, and caregivers are gathering to speak out against the governor’s proposals on the Community Care Program during a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave.

Participants will highlight the far-reaching changes in care delivery for tens of thousands of Illinois seniors who rely on home care services.

Under the governor’s rules submitted to the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, 36,000 vulnerable Illinois seniors will be forced into a new, untested initiative called the Community Reinvestment Program, which aims to replace trusted home care workers with a host of different services providers, from Uber drivers to laundry services and meal vouchers.

Seniors who are not enrolled in Medicaid are targeted for these changes, which will result in a 31 percent reduction in services on average.

Seniors currently living independently in Illinois communities worry such deep cuts and drastic changes will compromise their ability to remain in their homes. Opponents to the governor’s plan say premature nursing home placement would rob seniors of their dignity and cost taxpayers up to $15,600 more for each relocated senior than it would cost to keep that senior in the Community Care Program.

