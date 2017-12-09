Senior agency grateful for Giving Tuesday

ALTON — #givingTuesday was a huge success for Senior Services Plus.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation matched every donation up to $50,000 if donated on this day through Facebook. Senior Services Plus raised a total of $39,339, which was also matched by an anonymous donor.

“Every donation was greatly appreciated,” a Senior Services Plus press release states.

All of the funds raised will go toward SSP’s Capital Campaign – The Next Step for the Wellness Center expansion.

To keep the momentum going, donations can be made at seniorservicesplus.org/next-step-donations.

For more information, call (618) 465-3298 or visit the website.