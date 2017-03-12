Senior center continues to deliver

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Johanna Hartlein, a family nurse practitioner at Washington University St. Louis School of Medicine, Movement Disorders Center, discusses symptoms of Parkinsonism and the tools neurologists use to track the disease’s progression at a Feb. 16 presentation at Senior Services Plus.

ALTON — Senior Services Plus continues to develop innovative partnerships to address ongoing needs for its patrons, employees and the community as a whole. Despite continued budget constraints, SSP still delivers.

An April 1 event is one such outcome of these innovative partnerships. Designed to raise money to help benefit the critical need program Senior Services Plus wants to implement for employees, the proceeds will be earmarked to help employees with health care expenses.

“We are hoping to have at least 200 people in attendance at the event,” Alysha Hale of the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy says. “There will also be a 50/50 drawing, a dessert silent auction and music.”

This evening of blacklight bingo will include 8 to 10 rounds of bingo inside the School House Grill. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. With black lights, glow sticks and music, bingo players will enjoy an evening full of food, fun and prizes while helping the facility’s employees in “critical need.”

“We will have 6 to 8 rounds with $100 winners and 2 rounds with $200 winners,” Hale said, giving yet another reason for participants to come in and win. Registration is $25 per guest, which will include a glow-in-the-dark dauber, a glow stick and snack foods. Each round of bingo will be sponsored by a different business.

The center also hosted a Feb. 16 presentation in their School House Grill, outlining the progression of Parkinson’s disease. The information detailed the disease’s progress in patients and gave attendees the chance to learn about potential signs of the disease.

Britney Di Ulio, the facility’s personal trainer, coordinated the presentation. The guest speaker was Johanna Hartlein, a family nurse practitioner at the Movement Disorders Center at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She discussed symptoms of the disease and tools neurologists use to track its progression.

Hartlein has been working with patients and their families for more than 17 years under the direction of Dr. Joel Perlmutter, section head of the Movement Disorders Center, and Dr. Kevin Black, neuropsychiatrist for the center. She worked both with patients in the clinic and in a research role (MRI, PET, drug studies, cognitive studies) for more than 14 years and has spent the last few years strictly with clinical patients in a similar role to a clinical neurologist.

Working in the medical world of Parkinson’s is personal for Hartlein. She had a grandfather with Parkinsonism and dementia, with whom she lived for 10 years, and she herself has multiple sclerosis. Her family, work and personal experiences have given her a strong knowledge of, and empathy for, people and families battling this disease.

Hartlein shared a startling fact — at least 1 million Americans are thought to have Parkinson’s, but not all of them have been medically diagnosed. In next 50 years, this number is expected to triple with the aging baby boomers.

She noted Illinois and Missouri are considered “hotbeds for Parkinsonism and Parkinson’s disease” because of the concentration of manganese-releasing facilities such as the region’s industrial mills.

Hartlein shared the signs and symptoms of the disease, and also talked about methods used in diagnosis and research in the field. She also spoke of a study at Washington University’s School of Medicine, Department of Neurology, that is seeking participants. For information, she encouraged attendees to visit the website listed at the end of this article.

Di Ulio also coordinates monthly support group meetings from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton. The group is open to anyone directly or indirectly affected by Parkinson’s disease and is run by and for people who have in common a particular challenge or life situation willing to talk freely and to trust openly in the good will of other members.

“You can find new sources of information, feel welcome, and share your stories of living with PD,” Di Ulio said.

Another Senior Services Plus program, Rock Steady Boxing Alton, takes place at 2 p.m. each Monday, 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and noon Friday. Di Ulio said the program aims to improve quality of life through non-contact, boxing-inspired fitness training.

“It helps them get a sense of control back and live their lives to the fullest,” she said.

For information, call Senior Services Plus at (618) 465-3298.

advnews.link/2naFbSj

