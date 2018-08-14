Senior Companion Program calls for volunteers

SWIC

The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons sponsors the program.

“The companions provide supportive, individualized services to help clients maintain their dignity and independence,” said Carla Boswell, the program’s director. “The goal is to foster their independence and keep them in their own homes. The program also serves as a support system for caregivers of homebound seniors.”

At no cost to the client, Senior Companions provide companionship and assistance to older adults who are homebound and want to remain in their home or may be socially isolated. They visit four hours per day, one or more days per week, and can assist with daily tasks, as well as provide support and a much-needed break to full-time caregivers. All companions must go through a background check and training before they are placed with a senior. Companions earn a nontaxable stipend, paid holidays, meal and travel reimbursement and other benefits.

For more information, contact Elaine Roustio at (618) 797-7369.

