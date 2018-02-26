Senior Companion Program seeks volunteers

The Senior Companion Program pairs healthy, active people 55 and older with other seniors who otherwise would not be able to live independently. The program is sponsored by Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Services for Older Persons.

“The companions provide supportive, individualized services to help clients maintain their dignity and independence,” program director Carla Boswell said. “The goal is to keep them independent and in their own homes.”

Senior companions help peers who are homebound or socially isolated. They visit one or more days per week for four hours per day and can assist with daily tasks, provide transportation, and give support and a much-needed break to full-time caregivers. Senior companions earn a tax-free stipend, paid holidays, meal and travel reimbursement, and other benefits.

The program is searching for volunteers in Madison County. For more information, contact Elaine Roustio at (618) 797-7369.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter